In recent weeks we have not stopped talking about the Xiaomi 12, a new flagship that aims to be presented next December, but which apparently will not arrive alone but with an unexpected Xiaomi 12 mini.

This is how they detail it to us from Equal Leaks, who say that in December Xiaomi will present its new Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 mini, the latter being a device of compact dimensions, ready to rival the iPhone 13 mini.

Xiaomi 12 mini, one of the company’s most anticipated smartphones

Yes OK, It is still too early to know in detail the possible characteristics of the Xiaomi 12 mini, everything indicates that he will be in charge of returning compact smartphones to the wide catalog that Xiaomi offers us.

This could have a 5 inch screen, incorporated in turn in a chassis very similar to that of the Xiaomi CIVI, that is, of quite reduced thickness and with weighing no more than 150 grams… The dream of many.

Likewise, this unexpected rumor points to the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 mini throughout the next December, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Ultra would not be presented until next year, probably throughout the months of January or February 2022.

Via | Equal Leaks