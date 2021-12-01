There is no longer any doubt: the new Xiaomi 12 is official and is the company’s first smartphone to integrate the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

A chip that seeks to take autonomy and performance to a new level. Manufactured in 4 nanometer lithography, Qualcomm boasts of having achieved 20% higher performance compared to Snapdragon 888, the SoC that mounts most of the Mi 11 family like the 11i or 11 Ultra, as well as being capable of 30% higher energy efficiency.

Xiaomi 12 first look

The video that we have below has been distributed by Xiaomi Mobile’s own Weibo account – from here it can be seen at maximum quality.

The small teaser of less than a minute shows how the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 is assembled on the motherboard of the new Xiaomi 12. The company’s factory is already working at full speed.

This processor is based on the Armv9 architecture, the first change to the ARM architecture in nine years. The main core of this SoC, the Cortex-X2, can reach speeds of 3GHz, while the other three Cortex-A710 cores operate 10% above the previous ARM Cortex-A78.


So, at this very moment and as you read these lines we already know that the new maca flagship is being assembled, seriously produced and that there will be a first batch in stock before the so-called Chinese ‘Spring Festival’, that is to say , February 12.

No doubt, We can take for granted that January is the key month for the Xiaomi 12. After all, December was the month of Xiaomi Mi 11: on December 28, 2020 it was presented, wearing the new Snapdragon 888 and that triple camera with a 108MP main sensor.