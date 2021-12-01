There is no longer any doubt: the new Xiaomi 12 is official and is the company’s first smartphone to integrate the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

A chip that seeks to take autonomy and performance to a new level. Manufactured in 4 nanometer lithography, Qualcomm boasts of having achieved 20% higher performance compared to Snapdragon 888, the SoC that mounts most of the Mi 11 family like the 11i or 11 Ultra, as well as being capable of 30% higher energy efficiency.

Xiaomi 12 first look

The video that we have below has been distributed by Xiaomi Mobile’s own Weibo account – from here it can be seen at maximum quality.

The small teaser of less than a minute shows how the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 is assembled on the motherboard of the new Xiaomi 12. The company’s factory is already working at full speed.

Take a sneak peek of the most potent @Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that will power our upcoming # Xiaomi12Series! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/YrNqM8beMN – Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 1, 2021

This processor is based on the Armv9 architecture, the first change to the ARM architecture in nine years. The main core of this SoC, the Cortex-X2, can reach speeds of 3GHz, while the other three Cortex-A710 cores operate 10% above the previous ARM Cortex-A78.





So, at this very moment and as you read these lines we already know that the new maca flagship is being assembled, seriously produced and that there will be a first batch in stock before the so-called Chinese ‘Spring Festival’, that is to say , February 12.

No doubt, We can take for granted that January is the key month for the Xiaomi 12. After all, December was the month of Xiaomi Mi 11: on December 28, 2020 it was presented, wearing the new Snapdragon 888 and that triple camera with a 108MP main sensor.