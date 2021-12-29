After months of rumors, we finally meet the new Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro. And we like what we see …

Xiaomi kicks off the race to dominate the mobile market in 2022. It has been the first major company to present its benchmark smartphones for next year.

The Xiaomi 12 surprised by his compact design: It has the smallest screen since the Xiaomi Mi 8. And it debuts the 2022 premium processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The new Xiaomi 12X it’s almost identical, but with a simpler Snapdragon processor, and no wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro it has a bigger screen with LTPO, more battery, faster charging, and better cameras. Let’s see it in detail.

Xiaomi has no intention of revolutionizing anything with its range Xiaomi 12, but if improves in all respects the previous generation, integrating the latest hardware.

To focus things on this table we compare the three models, collecting the most relevant hardware:

Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi 12X Xiaomi 12 Pro Screen 6.28-inch AMOLED screen | FullHD + at 120 Hz | Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection | Fingerprint reader under the screen | HDR10 + | Brightness 1,500 nits 6.28-inch AMOLED screen | FullHD + at 120 Hz | Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection | HDR10 + | Brightness 1,500 nits 6.73-inch LPTO screen | 2K at 120 Hz | Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection | Fingerprint reader under the screen | HDR10 + | Brightness 1,500 nits Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 870 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory and storage 8/12 GB of RAM | 128/256 GB storage 8/12 GB of RAM | 128/256 GB storage 8/12 GB of RAM | 128/256 GB storage Rear cameras Main sensor 50 Mpx f / 1.88 with OIS | Ultra wide angle 123 degrees 13 Mpx f / 2.4 | Telemacro 5 Mpx Main sensor 50 Mpx f / 1.88 with OIS | Ultra wide angle 123 degrees 13 Mpx f / 2.4 | Telemacro 5 Mpx Main sensor 50 Mpx f / 1.9 with OIS | Ultra wide angle 123 degrees 50 Mpx f / 2.2 | Wide angle 50 Mpx f / 1.9 Frontal camera 32 Mpx 32 Mpx 32 Mpx Battery and charging 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 67 W, wireless charging at 50 W, and reverse charging at 10 W 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 67 W 4,600 mAh battery with fast charging at 120 W, wireless charging at 50 W, and reverse charging at 10 W Operating system Android 12 and MIUI 13 Android 12 and MIUI 13 Android 12 and MIUI 13 Price Starting at 555 euros (China) Starting at 443 euros (China) Starting from 652 euros (China) Launch December 31 (China) December 31 (China) December 31 (China)

With its elegant aluminum housings in blue, black, pink, and green vegan leather, the Xiaomi 12 are really pretty.

They are only 8.2mm thick, and weigh 179 grams.

Screen

The Xiaomi 12 and 12X have the same screen 6.28-inch AMOLED with FullHD + resolution and refresh rate up to 120 Hz.

It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, fingerprint reader under the screen, HDR10 + and a spectacular 1,500 nit brightness.

The screen of the Xiaomi 12 Pro maintains these characteristics but is something bigger, 6.73 inch, and use LPTO technology, which allows you to use a variable refresh rate depending on the content.

Processor and memory

The range Xiaomi 12 is the first to hit the market with Qualcomm’s new flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. But only models Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 It is a 4 nanometer SOC with 8 cores operating at up to 3 Ghz. Is 20% more powerful than the Snapdragon 888, and improves the AI ​​of photography, among other novelties.

Its Adreno GPU is 40% more powerful.

The Xiaomi 12X mount instead the Snapdragon 870, which is an excellent high-end processor, but from the last generation.

All models accept 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

Cameras

Xiaomi trusts Sony sensors for provide eyes to their Xiaomi 12.

Both the Xiaomi 12 and the 12X have the same camera setup. The main sensor of 50 Mpix f / 1.88 uses Sony’s IMX 766 sensor, with a pixel size of 2 microns, and OIS.

It is accompanied by a 123-degree ultra-wide angle with 13 Mpx f / 2.4, and a 5 Mpx Telemacro.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro raise the level with its three 50 Mpx sensors: a 50 Mpx f / 1.9 main sensor with OIS, a 50 Mpx f / 2.2 Ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 50 Mpx f / 1.9 portrait sensor.

Xiaomi has included a new AI to automatically focus on faces in videos, and improvements to Night Mode. It is capable of recording 8K HDR video at 24 fps.

The selfie camera is the same for everyone: a 32 Mpx sensor with panoramic function and HDR.

Batteries and charging

The battery of the Xiaomi 12 reaches 4,500 mAh, with fast charging at 67W, wireless charging at 50W, and reverse charging at 10W.

The Xiaomi 12X is the same, but without wireless or reverse charging.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro Freely raise the battery to 4,600 mAh, with a spectacular fast charging at 120W, charging wireless charging at 50W, and reverse charging at 10W.

Price and availability

All three models will go on sale December 31st in China. There are no dates for the rest of the world, but Xiaomi is supposed to officially present them at CES or at the MWC in Barcelona, ​​and they will come out in spring.

They will be sold in configuration of 8 / 128GB Y 12/256 GB. These are the prices in China:

Xiaomi 12 – From € 555

Xiaomi 12X – From € 443

Xiaomi 12 Pro – Starting at € 652

Here you will have to add VAT and other fees and extras.

Undoubtedly Xioami 12 will be one of the reference mobile ranges in 2022.