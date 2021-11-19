The Xiaomi 11T is a team that adds similar characteristics to its brother 11T Pro, but that are not found, very far from each other, only in battery and ultra fast charging.

In the same way, one of the remarkable things that we find in this equipment is its processor, led by MediaTek Dimensity 1200, which has 6nm photolithography.

Its counterpart adds a Qualcomm 888 Snapdragon, a subtle difference but one that could be significant when testing both with a different processor, but just as powerful.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000: the first chip for 4 nanometer smartphones

These are the main features of the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro:

Xiaomi Mi 11T Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz soda cup 6.67-inch AMOLED screen at 12Hz with FullHD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor Android 11 operating system with MIUI 12.5 System Android 11 operating with MIUI 12.5 8GB RAM 8GB RAM 128 or 256GB internal storage 256GB internal storage Triple rear camera, with a 108MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, with a 120 ° angle view and a Telemacro lens with 5MP sensor and 3cm autofocus 108MP main rear camera, 8MP wide angle lens with 120 ° angle of view and 5MP telemacro lens 16MP front camera 20MP front camera 5000 mAh battery with 67W ultra fast charge 5000 mAh battery with 120W fast charge

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro, Superior equipment?

The new Xiaomi 11T and its older brother are teams that add a large screen, with a 120Hz soda cup, which gives great fluidity to all the graphics they project.

The pixel density allows you to visualize things much sharper and more vivid, in addition to having a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, an excellent element to compete.

Intuitive and configurable operating system

Thinking of being able to give users a different option, Xiaomi’s MIUI in this 11T, is one of the best options that could be counted on, since you can do it your way (as far as possible).

In this sense, for smartphones, you can choose the different color modes, as well as contrast, gamut, and other aspects that will help you customize the intensity of colors that you will see on your computer.

Photo: Xiaomi

The best competition, MediaTek and Snapdragon processors

In order to complement everything that the team will be able to do, Xiaomi added an important element, a Dimensity 1200 processor, which integrates 8GB of RAM and with storage in different versions.

Your processor will be the one who integrates everything that the team will do, from energy optimization and heat dissipation, which is also a relevant issue.

In particular, the Mi 11T Pro integrates similar features, but integrates a Snapdragon processor, which is designed for premium-end equipment, focused on gaming and more processing power.

In addition, it has an ultra-fast charge of 120W, which, to have a full charge, needs only 17 minutes, while its younger brother only has a 67W.

Camera, to the next level

Likewise, both teams have large cameras, somewhat similar in some way that add impressive elements, here the most outstanding ones:

Magic zoom , create dramatic effects, to generate the moving background effect

, create dramatic effects, to generate the moving background effect Macroscopic lens , capable of capturing objects up to three centimeters away

, capable of capturing objects up to three centimeters away Audio zoomAs it approaches, the sounds are amplified

Photo: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro, the same design as always?

One of the constant variants of Xiaomi is to add a similar design to their equipment, especially to those that are from the same family, such as the 11 Lite or the 11 Pro.

This is not really bad, as these are ergonomically constructed so that the user can use it without problem in any position.

Additionally, its minimalist and clean design is protected with a Gorilla Glass Victus glass, one of the most resistant currently designed.

They are already available in all Xiaomi stores, in addition to having accessible prices, depending on the range with which they are compared.

On the one hand, the Xiaomi 11T, has a price of $ 12,999 pesos and will add some gift items (although they will be limited), and the 11T Pro, has a price of $ 17,999 pesos.