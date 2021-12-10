Perhaps this is an atypical Friday, one with the scent of Tuesday after a longer bridge than usual. But we will not be the ones who put problems to another weekend ahead and, also, be able to celebrate it with some of the best deals we’ve seen throughout 2021. Even Black Friday doesn’t stand up to today’s Bargain Hunting.

The new Xiaomi TV P1E reduced by 100 euros!





The opening offer of the Xiaomi P1E is back, which means that you can get this panel for 100 euros less. This IPS panel with 4K resolution, compatible with HDR10, MEMC and HLG stays at just over 299 euros on Amazon.

A great price for a TV equipped with everything you need: Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, 16W power, 8GB to install apps (We are talking about an Android TV, after all) and enough inputs to connect any audio equipment or console (three HDMI ports, another three USB 2.0, composite input (AV), CI Ethernet slot (LAN), audio output optical digital and the perennial 3.5mm headphone jack). Difficult to ask for more for less.

Xiaomi Smart TV P1E 43 inches (UHD, HDR 10, MEMC, triple tuner, Android, Prime Video, Netflix, integrated Google assistant, bluetooth, HDMI 2.0, USB) [Modelo 2021]

Xiaomi Mi 11i for 171 euros less

The Xiaomi Mi 11i falls back to its all-time low, 479 euros. A bargain if you look at the 171 euros discount (26% of the total price) for a really complete smartphone.

Equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.67-inch 120Hz refresh AMOLED screen, main chamber of 108 MP and everything you need in connectivity (dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G and NFC), the Mi 11i is one of the smartphones with the best value for money in the entire fleet of Xiaomi terminals.

And a little less discount, 150 euros, we can get if we choose to acquire this terminal in the Xiaomi DailyPicks. The model dressed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage stays at 499 euros instead of 649 euros. You will get double My Points for the purchase (1,000 MyPoints, the equivalent of 10 euros) that you can apply to your next purchase.

Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G – Smartphone 6.67 ” (WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 2.84GHz, 128 GB of internal memory, 8 GB of RAM, 108 MP camera), Black [Versión ES/PT]

My Router AX9000 lowered 100 euros





The basis for the control of the IoT, for the home automation to perform adequately, is the router. And the Mi Router AX9000 is a true wireless beast. On paper, this router is capable of transmitting at a bandwidth of 9000 megabytes of speed through 12 independent antennas with 12 signal amplifications. Its price, being a high-end product, is somewhat aggressive and in line with what it offers: 299 euros.

However, at Xiaomi they have decided to throw the house out the window and lower it by a third, for 199 euros. And only today we will have the opportunity to get this router for 100 euros less. In return we will get a monster with three LAN ports and two WAN ports, a Qualcomm IPQ8072 six-core processor to handle it all, and the ability to connect up to 512 devices.

And be careful, if you prefer to opt for the Xiaomi model My AIOT AX3600, there is also a discount: its usual 129.99 euros stay at 89 euros.

My AX9000 Router, Designed for Gamers, with Triple Band Wi-Fi 6.

Lighting savings (twice)





A 25% discount on lighting isn’t bad at all, right? And even more when it comes to one of the bulbs with the best low consumption ratio available today. Not in vain, the My LED Smart Bulb It is the best light bulb in the company.

Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, this bulb emits light from 1700 to 6500k (standard 4000K) in thousands of colors and can be easily controlled by means of its WiFi module and the Xiaomi Home app. You can get it for 13.90 euros at Worten or for a little more at Mediamarkt.

Xiaomi Smart Bulb MI LED SMART BULB ESSENTIAL WHITE AND COLOR – 9W – E27 – 950 LUMENES – 1700-6500K – WIFI – APP MI HOME

