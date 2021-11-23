The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is the new version of the Xioami 11 Lite 5G that we tested a few months ago, a very light smartphone that it will be a delight for those looking for a light mobile without giving up a good screen.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE at an all-time low price for a limited time

It is a device that has a 6.55 inch screen built in AMOLED technology with a refresh rate at 90 Hz, which will allow you to enjoy a very fluid experience by using less battery than the devices at 120 Hz.

Inside it houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is a processor powerful enough to move undemanding games and offer good performance in the operating system.

The photographic section is made up of three sensors: the main 64 megapixel, a 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, very useful for taking photographs in large spaces, and, finally, a 5 megapixel telemacro. Ideal for tasting details.

Despite just regret 158 grams, has a battery of 4,250 mAh accompanied by a fast charging at 33 W, so you should not have problems as far as autonomy is concerned.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE usually costs 369.99 euros, but for a limited time you can get it for only 289.42 euros. The lowest price in its history.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Smartphone with 6.55 "DotDisplay AMOLED FHD + 90 Hz Screen, 6 + 128GB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, Triple Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP, Bat 4250mAh, Bubblegum Blue (ES / PT Version)




