FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a meeting to mark the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 9, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos García Rawlins

By Yew Lun Tian

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to use his first virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden to warn the United States to “step back” on the Taiwan issue. according to Chinese state media editorials published on Monday.

Xi and Biden are scheduled to meet virtually on Tuesday morning Beijing time – Monday night in Washington – at a time when friction persists between the countries on a number of issues such as trade, technology, Xinjiang. and especially Taiwan, a self-governing island that China claims.

An editorial in the English-language China Daily said Monday that Xi was likely to emphasize to Biden that Beijing is determined “to achieve national reunification in the near future regardless of the cost.”

State media such as China Daily are briefed by the authorities on important issues such as China-US relations and have been accurate in reflecting the priorities of Chinese leaders.

“The Taiwan issue is China’s last red line,” an editorial in the Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily, wrote on Monday.

“To reduce the risk of a strategic collision between China and the United States, the latter must step back on the Taiwan issue and show restraint,” he wrote.

On Saturday, in a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi warned Washington not to send the wrong signals to the pro-independence forces in Taiwan.

Some experts said China’s emphasis on Taiwan amidst other sticking points reflects its reluctance to be dragged into an armed conflict with the United States unnecessarily, despite its recent words and actions, including sending an unprecedented number of aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone.

“Chinese leaders are aware that China has not completed its modernization and still faces many challenges in its internal economy,” said Li Mingjiang, associate professor at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

“A war could seriously disrupt this modernization and delay its rise,” he told Reuters.

China is also not fully confident that it can win a clear military victory at this time, according to Li.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Tony Munroe and Michael Perry, translated by José Muñoz in the Gdańsk newsroom)