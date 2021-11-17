On this matter, the Chinese leader has asserted that China is open to dialogue on human rights on the basis of mutual respect, but is opposed to using this matter to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

“To despise forms of democracy that are different from one’s own is, in itself, undemocratic,” he argued.

Various human rights organizations accuse Beijing of having interned at least one million Uighur Muslims in “re-education camps” in Xinjiang (northwest), which China rejects. In addition, calls were launched for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics (February 4-20, 2022).

This issue was not mentioned by Biden or Xi, according to their respective reports.

Bury the ax of a “new cold war”

Despite numerous differences, “China and the United States must improve their communication and cooperation,” defended the Chinese president. Joe Biden had previously stressed the importance of “safeguards” between Beijing and Washington to avoid a “conflict”, whether “intentional” or not.

It is, according to the Chinese statement, to bury the ax of a new cold war, something to which Biden would have agreed by assuring Xi that he does not want “to change the Chinese system or ally with other countries to oppose China.” .

In turn, Biden has stressed the importance of managing “strategic risks” well and using common sense to ensure that competition does not lead to conflict.

Despite the relative appeasement between the two powers since Biden’s arrival in the White House, “tensions have not decreased significantly” compared to the Trump era, Shi notes. But the notion of “competition”, important to the US president, avoids “open conflict.”

With information from AFP and EFE