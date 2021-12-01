xCloud receives new function to improve graphics

Previously, it was reported that Xbox had some “intriguing” news about Cloud Gaming for this week, and we finally know what they meant by this. Is about Clarity Boost, a new function that will be present in the browser Microsoft Edge, and that basically offers greater visual fidelity when playing cloud games.

Although this function will be available at some point in 2022, here we share a series of steps that you can carry out to test it in advance:

– Download Microsoft Edge Canary

– Make sure the version of this browser is 96.0.1033.0 or more advanced

– Go to www.xbox.com/play, log in and open a game

– Enables the more actions menu (…)

– Enable the Clarity Boost option

Similarly, Xbox shared an image that allows you to see in more detail the type of improvements it includes Clarity Boost:

About, Xbox said the following:

“Today we are excited to invite you to the Clarity Boost experience, one of the newest cloud gaming optimizations available in Microsoft Edge Canary. This feature uses direct client scaling that brings improvements to the visual quality of the video stream. “

Editor’s note: It seems that Xbox is delivering on all its promises regarding xCloud. Although it is a relatively new service, Microsoft has definitely made an effort to improve it constantly, and after this new update, it will surely be much more enjoyable. Anyway, don’t think that the cloud will one day overtake the physical.

Via: Xbox