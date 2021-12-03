xCloud Gaming: how many people use a joystick and how many touch controls on a cell phone?

Microsoft announced what percentage of xCloud Gaming users use touch controls in compatible video games.

Since the launch of xCloud Gaming, the gaming service in streaming from Microsoft, the developers struggled to add controls touch to their titles: they mimicked the joystick buttons of Xbox and integrated levers and triggers on the same screen. But how many people actually play with the touch screen?

20% of gamers use touch controls on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft revealed that 20% of the players of xCloud Gaming use the touch controls to enjoy the titles of Xbox Game Pass in the service of streaming. “[El veinte] percent of our xCloud Gaming users use touch as their exclusive method of playing games ” declared Monty hernandez, director of programs Xbox. “So it’s important to us that the touch games we release are relevant and, above all, that they play well with touch controls.”

The service has at least 100 games compatible with touch controls, and many of them increase a little more the percentage of players who prefer to play with the screen, such as Hades, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Scarlet Nexus, Dragon’s quest XI, Minecraft dungeons and Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition.

At least 100 video games compatible with touch playability

The launch of xCloud Gaming had to Minecraft as one of the pioneers in adding touch controls to the experience, and then dozens were added, up to the hundred of our days. “We have seen, on average, a double increase in the use of titles available through Xbox Cloud Gaming, in all genres, that implement touch controls” said Hernandez, which demonstrates the importance of titles being compatible with touch as soon as possible.

Best of all, the on-screen button integration brings intuitive, comfortable and eye-catching designs, making it easy for all users to use. “Many of the Xbox Cloud Gaming titles now have impressive touch controls, with custom styling and iconography to help touchscreen-only gamers.” declared Hernandez.

