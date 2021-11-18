Grupo Xcaret continues to strengthen its expansion of hotels in its star destination: Quintana Roo, therefore, On December 13, he will open his new bet La Casa de la Playa in which he invested 80 million dollars to make its first 63-suite boutique hotel a reality.

“La Casa de la Playa is a boutique hotel with 63 suites, all with ocean view, swimming pool and with a sample of extraordinary Mexican art; this hotel will allow us to have a conversion not only around Mexico with Mexico, but also between Mexico and the world ”, explained Francisco Gutiérrez, executive director of Xcaret Hotels, in an interview with Forbes Mexico.

The new bet of Grupo Xcaret will have three restaurants, one of them the fourth best chef in the world, Virgilio Martínez, who has locations in Peru, Tokyo and Moscow; also one of the chef Marta Ortiz, who has restaurants in Mexico City and London, as well as the young Rivera Río, who founded Koli.

“They are extraordinary talents and we have three fantastic restaurants for 63 rooms, they make extraordinary cuisine around sustainability and gastronomic innovation,” added Gutiérrez.

The manager assured that the Grupo Xcaret hotels and parks put the user experience at the center, in addition to the exclusivity and luxury that characterizes them for their model All inclusive.

“We have a spa, giving special emphasis to wireless and pre-Hispanic rituals fused with the best international ones, but with a big difference, apart from having the spa with a beautiful ocean view, we will have next to most of the hotel suites a spa room in case one day you say : I don’t want to leave my room, I want the spa to come to me ”.

Currently Grupo Xcaret has five luxury hotels: Hotel Xcaret México, Hotel Xcaret Arte, Occidental at Xcaret Destination, Hacienda Xcaret and now, La Casa de la Playa.

“We have been adapting experiences in the different parks so that the guest lives our integral version of tourism that we offer but in a more intimate, sophisticated and relaxed way. We believe that in this Casa de La Playa, where we have also invited people like Mauricio Montiel to participate, who is the most important Mexican master chocolatier in Latin America, who will have a chocolate shop with us, ”explained the CEO of Hoteles Xcaret.

For the first year, the manager assured that they expect to have occupations of 60% in this new bet and added that they are not interested in turning it into a high-occupancy hotel, but that their main concern is taking care of the guest experience.

Among the most important markets for Grupo Xcaret during 2021 is the national market (representing 52% of occupancy), the United States (40% occupancy), followed by Canada, South America and Europe.

“We have brought together all this talent so that those who come nationally or internationally at Casa de la Playa have a truly unique experience in the world and we aspire to make this hotel the best hotel in Mexico and one of the best in the worldGutiérrez added.

Regarding the recovery of visitors in the parks of Grupo Xcaret after the crisis caused by the pandemic, the manager pointed out that they still receive an average of 80% of the visitors from before; However, in the case of hotels, since 2020 there have been revenues higher than 2019, as in the case of the Hotel Xcaret México.

“What is 2021 is a great record in profits and average rate at the Hotel Xcaret México; Secondly, this year we opened the Xcaret Arte Hotel, which has been received by the markets in an extraordinary way and it is a proposal for a hotel for adults only and art is handled as the vehicle of connection with our guests added with a gastronomic content ”, Gutiérrez concluded.

