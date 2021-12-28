Xcaret enters the transport market and this is how the brand’s boats look

An announcement made by Xcaret highlights the importance of the famous hotel and experience brand in the Mexican Caribbean, with its entry into the transportation industry operating its own ships, which increases the brand ecosystem that it has and that is currently integrated by hotels and parks, detonating its business muscle and the brand experience that consolidates its name in the tourism market, where we have already seen similar experiences. Disney is a great example of this, having its name stamped on both resorts and amusement parks.

This exercise made by brands to work more and more in better guidelines, especially when it comes to diversifying in the market where they compete, we have been able to notice tasks such as the way brands end up performing today.

Xcaret diversifies

Since December 27, Xcaret has started its new transportation business and it is a very interesting measure, because it offers transfers from 9 in the morning to 8 at night between Cancun and Isla Mujeres, which is one of the most popular destinations in that part of the country.

The measure includes the Isla Mujeres by Xcaret pier and the use of new ferries called Xcarey and Xel-ha, each with a capacity for 650 passengers.

“The rumors were true, the sea has always called us and innovating is part of our DNA. Xcaret Xailing is the result of years of teamwork, basing each decision on the values ​​that govern our X-sustainability Model and that highlight our commitment to People, the Planet and Prosperity.

We seek to turn the ferry transfer into a unique travel experience to Isla Mujeres, respecting current market rates, with totally new boats and the support of Grupo Xcaret ”, he explained David quintana, Vice President of Strategy and Development of Grupo Xcaret.

This proposal is a very interesting business case of how rich the tourism industry is and the opportunity offered by a brand that has been able to consolidate itself in experience.

