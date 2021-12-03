Xbox would be dabbling in prototypes of portable consoles for cloud games

For quite some time Xbox players have been hearing or seeing rumors from various sources, which claim that Microsoft would be testing various options for portable consoles. Recently a new rumor has come out, which ensures that they have heard from Xbox that the company would be venturing with prototypes of portable consoles for cloud games, with the arrival of the new Qualcomm processors.

Through Windows Central, A report has been published where they talk about a new development kit that Qualcomm has launched together with Razer, which would be focused as a gaming platform with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor. The rumored Xbox device would be like a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, but geared towards mobile gamers with Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Following the video of the new Qualcomm processor, Windows Central has produced this report, ensuring that (translated): “We’ve heard for a while on Windows Central that Microsoft has been dabbling in Xbox handheld prototypes for some time now, although something like Qualcomm’s new platform may be the perfect family of technologies Microsoft needs to really seriously consider it.” . While this is another rumor of the many that have come out, it seems that Xbox is really considering this option.

Only time will tell if an Xbox portable console definitely comes to light, considering the increase in popularity that Xbox Cloud Gaming and all the accessories related to this have meant. It would be a boost more than enough for the company, that thanks to this new processor, It could dabble in specs like real 10-bit HDR, games running up to 144fps, 5G connectivity, and more.

