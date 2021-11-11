Xbox will receive a new exclusive game in December

Thunderful Games announced today, within the framework of the Thunderful World conference that the action adventure The Gunk, will be the new exclusive Xbox game, and it will launch on the Xbox Game Pass service on December 16. This is the game we first heard about last year, developed by the creator of the popular SteamWorld franchise (Image & Form), and starring a duo of brave space transporters who must save the planet from a corrupting parasite of the world. dirt.

The Gunk is a third-person adventure game, in which you must lead a duo of outer space explorers who happen to meet a dangerous planet full of corrupting filth. Explore, collect, craft and survive.

The Gunk new exclusive game arrives in December

From the creators of the SteamWorld franchise, The action series that tells the adventures of steam-powered robots and that has garnered more than 100 awards and nominations, comes a new exclusive game for Xbox. The Gunk, will be a game in which you will embark on a vast and exotic world, with terrifying enemies and challenging puzzles, as you seek to unravel the mystery of a forgotten planet, and save it in the process.

2 new games available on Xbox Game Pass

The new Xbox game the duo of brave space explorers believe that on this new planet they have hit the jackpot. However, as they begin to uncover the latent secrets of a shattered civilization, They must save the planet from the curse of a gunk parasite corrupter while desperately avoiding being caught in a spiral of festering mistrust.