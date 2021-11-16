Xbox will no longer add more backward compatible games

As part of the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of Xbox, the addition of up to 70 backward compatible games with the Series X | S. These titles will perform better on the new game consoles. Microsoft, but if you were expecting more to be added, then we have some very bad news for you.

On the official site of Xbox, Peggy Lo, head of the program backwards compatibility Xbox, explained that she and her team have already “reached the limit with the number of games they will bring to the catalog” citing several problems that prevent the addition of more games:

“While we remain focused on preserving and enhancing games as an art form, we have reached the limit to bring new titles from the past to our catalog due to licensing, legal and technical restrictions.”

Peggy Lo says that even though the team Xbox suggested that a few years ago there would be no more backward compatible games, this latest batch “was made possible by passion and feedback from the community.”

Editor’s note: It’s certainly semi-bitter news, as this latest batch was loaded with great games like TimeSplitters 2 and Max Payne 3, but at the same time, it’s also sad to know that we won’t have any more classic games in the future.

Via: Xbox