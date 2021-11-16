Xbox will have its own series this year!

In case you weren’t aware, today they are celebrating the 20 years of the first Xbox, and to commemorate it, the brand is holding a special stream. As part of this broadcast, it was revealed to us that Xbox will have its own series, which will tell us about the story of its creation within Microsoft and you will be able to see it for free this year.

The project will be named Power On – The Story of Xbox and will be available next December 13th through different platforms such as YouTube, Roku TV, and more. The series will consist of six episodes, and each of them will give us more details about the creation process behind the console of Microsoft, with the participation of different and important figures of the company.

Editor’s note: It will certainly be interesting to take a look at this project, since although we do have some official data on the creation of this console, this will be the first time that we really know in detail how this whole process was.

Via: Xbox