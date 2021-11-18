Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are all the rage. Not only in images or art, but they have been raised as a possibility in games. They have been present in many conversations on social media recently, and arguments for and against are being made in game content.

The NFTs will not be present on Xbox at the moment

If you have been attentive to the world of video games lately you will have seen how it was talked about its use in games such as Mario Kart. The main problem is that everything is somewhat diffuse at the moment as to position clearly in favor of this.

Now, in an interview with Axios,Xbox boss Phil Spencer has given his opinion on this controversial issue. Yes OK they don’t close the doors to NFTs in games completely, these will not arrive for now. Spencer is clearly not a fan of the idea, at least not in its current state. The executive stated the following:

What I would say today about NFTs is that I think there is a lot of speculation and experimentation. Some of the creatives I see today feel more connected, prioritizing speculation over entertainment. […] I don’t think it is necessary for all NFT games to seek to exploit. I just think we are on that journey of people discovering it. And I can understand that from the beginning we see a lot of things that are probably not things you want to have in your store. I think anything we see in our store that feels like exploitation would be something we would take action on. We don’t want that kind of content.

Spencer’s point of view is important given the state of NFTs in games right now and Microsoft’s impact in the area. While Valve seems to share a similar mindset to Microsoft and has currently banned all blockchain-based games from Steam, others like Ubisoft and Electronic Arts are in favor of experimenting with them. It remains to be seen how the plans of the aforementioned companies in this particular area will materialize and evolve over time.