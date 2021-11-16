Each company has its strategies and each company decides its decisions, but the idea of ​​backward compatibility on Xbox has always seemed sensational to us. The ability to play games from generations past allows the art of these creators not to disappear. Now, on the twentieth anniversary of the launch of the console, it reveals more than 70 new backward compatible games.

Backward compatibility returns to Xbox in style

Microsoft decided to halt the backward compatibility program two years ago, a shortcoming that was greatly missed. His return was announced today with the addition of 76 new games to the backward compatible games library. It’s a surprisingly long list of additions, including the entire Max series. Payne, Skate 2, Dead or Alive Ultimate, and Star Wars Jedi Knight II.

“This latest and final addition of over 70 titles to the backward compatibility program was only made possible by the passion and feedback of the community”explains Peggy Lo, Xbox Compatibility Program Leader. «The constant requests [de los fanáticos de Xbox] of specific titles and enhancements encouraged the Backward Compatibility team to partner with the original creators to preserve thousands of games from over four generations of Xbox ».

How could it be otherwise, the Xbox or Xbox 360 games that are added to the catalog today support automatic HDR on Xbox Series X | S consoles. Additionally, original Xbox games will also include a resolution boost. Xbox One X and Series X owners will see a 4x resolution increase in the original games. And a 3X increase on Series S and a 2X increase on Xbox One S and One consoles.

FPS Boost It is also being enabled in 11 of the new games added today. This doubles the original frame rate up to 60 fps. FPS Boost also hits 26 backward-compatible games in existence today, including the entire franchise Gears of War, Fallout 3, and Fallout: New Vegas. You can find the full list backward compatible games added here.