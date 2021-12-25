What can we say about Xbox, it’s true, so many things.

And there are many mainly because it has been part of our lives for a long time, 20 years, if we try to be more exact.

And this important figure has been met by Xbox de Microsoft in 2021, and to celebrate a second decade of entertainment, during this year, the brand allowed us fans to enjoy various collaborations and special products, such as this launch together with Adidas.

These are special edition tennis shoes, which have a sober design and inspired by the Xbox, we think you might like it.

The console company offers its players the possibility of adding to their collection of sneakers, sneakers that honor the original Xbox and Xbox 360.

As promised, the third and final pair of footwear in this limited and very special line has just been announced.

They are about Adidas Forum Tech Boost With a design that pays homage to the Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s latest system and the most powerful console today.

The best thing about this is that they are already for sale.

That’s right, the Forum Tech Boost, have a great design that incorporates the representative colors of the Xbox Series X, so they are black tennis shoes with green details on the back, on the Adidas logo, on the inside and on the side. of its sole.

Looking at them a little more in detail, we see that the original Xbox logo appears on one of the sides and that of its 20 years inside.

They also have a rear mesh that recreates the vents that the powerful console has, as well as translucent touches in honor of the control of 20th Anniversary Xbox.

“With a design inspired by the fastest and most powerful Xbox console ever, Xbox Series X, the silhouette is a bold start in jet black, further amplified with hints of neon green and technology-driven details.”the companies commented.

To add this handsome model to your collection, we comment that the Boost Tech Forum based on Xbox Series X are only for sale in selected stores worldwide and you can get them at the price of $ 140 USD.

“For our 20th anniversary, Xbox partnered with adidas to design 3 iconic sneakers inspired by our consoles. The partnership focused on our shared gaming heritage, launching shoes that collectors and game fans alike would be delighted to wear. “Xbox concluded.