It seems that the era of love and peace between consoles has come to an end. Previously we saw how Xbox used their platform on the social network Twitter to urge users to stop fighting over which console is better, and instead, to simply they will enjoy the joy of playing. Today, however, the Redmond have risen a bit naughty, and have launched a dart to playstation via a short but sharp tweet.

Xbox has shared on the social network a short video of just five seconds in which they show us how to expand storage of the Xbox series x. Remember that Microsoft uses its own storage method, and they They are in charge of selling the necessary space in a small adapter that easily attaches to the back of the Xbox Series X. The video has come under the description of «Someone needs help expanding storage on their Xbox consoles«, And it is no coincidence that it is one day later about what PlayStation have shown the process to expand the memory of the PS5.

Anyone needs help expanding storage on their Xbox consoles? 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 https://t.co/5ber248l66 – Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) July 29, 2021

The latest news from PlayStation ensures that they are working to allow users the use your own M.2 SSDHowever, the process appears to be quite complicated for the base user. If you want to expand the memory of your PS5, you will have to comply a series of requirements, among which are «The drive itself must match the size of the allotted space on the PS5. It must also have a suitable heat sink and the read speed must reach at least 5,500 MB per second«, According to account Game rant.

Of course, the response from the players was not long in coming. Most seemed to take it with a fair amount of humor, and given that Twitter users love seeing two giant companies throw darts at each other, that was to be expected. Xbox and PlayStation use quite different expansion processes, and let’s wait to see how this topic ends up evolving in the future. Stay tuned!