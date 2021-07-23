During the past Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021, the French company showed a new gameplay trailer of the second expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Siege of Paris. This adventure through France will reach all platforms through the Season Pass or its independent purchase throughout this summer. But now, while waiting for Ubisoft to reveal the official date, the Xbox Store has allegedly leaked the release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris.

Just a few hours ago there were also Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Achievements Leaked The Siege of ParisSo everything seems to indicate that sooner rather than later we will be able to embark on the new adventure that awaits us in Paris at the hands of Eivor, where Charles the Fat, great-grandson of Charlemagne, is now waging a slow war against the Nordics in France. England could be next. Ravensthorpe must make new allies in France to avoid the threat of war. A visitor will arrive at the settlement dock to launch the adventure.

Now, as the user discovered CRriptAssassIN via Twitter, the Xbox Store has leaked for a few minutes the alleged Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date The Siege of Paris that would hit all platforms next August 5, 2021, as you can see in the following image. Without a doubt, sooner rather than later we will enjoy the second expansion of AC Valhalla.