Xbox Spain and Mexican artist Farid Rueda bring all the energy of Forza Horizon 5 to Madrid

Forza Horizon 5 is available globally from today, and therefore, Xbox Spain has celebrated the launch of the title together with Farid Rueda, a Mexican artist who, together with the Spanish artist El Rey de la Ruina and Cooltourspain, have brought all the determination, freedom and energy of Forza Horizon 5 to Madrid through a vibrant mural made in Atocha.

During the hours and hours of driving that Forza Horizon 5 offers, players will have the possibility to enjoy the great landscapes of Mexico, finding some incredible examples of Mexican muralism along the way, among which are the works of Farid Rueda, who has assured that it is “A great honor and pride”.

As we can see in the video, Farid Rueda, together with El Rey de la Ruina, have given life to a spectacular 28 m mural2 at street level and just outside the Atocha station in Madrid, a perfect place that will allow the thousands of travelers who pass through there every day to enjoy this imposing work up close, which transmits what the latest work from Playground Games tries to offer: the sense of freedom and determination.

To speak of Madrid is to speak of history, of strength. It is a cosmopolitan city that makes you fall in love and captivates you, full of monuments, museums and important works. Being able to be here and paint in a place as emblematic as Atocha, fills me with pride and responsibility to leave something that people can appreciate. This is like introducing you a little bit about what my country represents and who I am.

The intention of Xbox Spain with this project has been to share elements of Mexican art and culture present in the Playground Games title with the Spanish public, and from here we can do nothing but applaud this decision.