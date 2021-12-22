Xbox shares video to celebrate 20 years

Throughout 2021 we have seen how Xbox It has celebrated its 20th anniversary in various ways. From a commemorative control, through a documentary series, to gifts for users. Now a special video was recently shared, where the support of fans throughout these two decades is celebrated.

In this video we see how a woman started her journey with the first Xbox. Later, he met a community of gamers with the 360. Until today, where the Series X | S represents the arrival of a new generation of users, as well as the various ways in which it can be played at the moment.

Over 20 years we have seen the birth of properties such as Halo, Gears of War, Sea of ​​Thieves, Minecraft, Forza, and many more. Each of these series has been important to the Xbox brand, and they are special in some way or another for users.

In related topics, you can now enjoy the documentary series of Power On: The Story of Xbox here. Likewise, what caused the red ring of death on 360 has finally been revealed.

Editor’s Note:

Xbox is a company with a great legacy. Although 20 years does not seem like that long compared to other companies in this industry, in that time we have seen quite a few changes. The medium wouldn’t be what it is today if it weren’t for Xbox.

Via: Xbox