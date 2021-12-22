On November 10, 2020 Microsoft launched its spectacular new generation consoles. Since launch, getting one of them has been a difficult task. With depleted reserves in seconds all over the planet, the success of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has been irrefutable, something that was to be expected since Series X is the most powerful console on the market, offering its users an unbeatable experience. However, acquiring an S Series is being much easier, since there is usually stock regularly in the usual stores, but in the case of its sister console, the Out of stock will last several more months.

Now many of you are in luck since by surprise for all, it has become available Xbox Series X stock in Amazon Spain, in the form of different and interesting packs. On the one hand, we have the Xbox Series X loose, but in other packs we can do with this great console + Ori and The Will of The Wisps or Gears 5 or the Red Valentine red controller.

Where to buy Xbox Series X? Stores with stock

Buy Xbox Series X (without pack)

Xbox Series X + Ori and The Will of The Wisps

Xbox Series X + Gears 5

Xbox Series X + Xbox Wireless Controller: Red Valentine

