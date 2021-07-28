Last November, Microsoft launched Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the company’s two next-generation consoles. Although the initial outlook for the new consoles did not seem entirely rosy, they have managed to overcome the complications that COVID-19 has caused in terms of hardware shortages.

Following the financial reports for the fourth quarter of 2021, in which Microsoft has managed to exceed its revenue expectations, thanks in part to the sale of the new consoles, the company’s CEO, Satya Nadella, has confirmed that Xbox Series X | S sales are the fastest of all Xbox consoles released to date.

We estimate that the Xbox Series X | S total sell in was 6.5m as of June 30, 2021. Compared to our estimate of 5.7m for Xbox One and 5.0m for Xbox 360 in the same timeframe. Supply for Series X | S improved in the past quarter, with hardware revenue up 20% QoQ. https://t.co/ypHqyTqZzo – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 27, 2021

We have been able to know the news thanks to Tom warren, a well-known member of the medium The Verge, who has transcribed Nadella’s words on his Twitter account. Specifically, the CEO of Microsoft has said that «We have thrown ourselves in the games. Xbox Series X | S are our fastest-selling consoles, with the most consoles sold so far this generation. “

Furthermore, as we can see, the user ZhugeEX has made a Xbox Series X sales estimate | S, according to which Microsoft’s new consoles would have reached the figure of 6.5 million units sold, compared with its estimate of 5.7 million for Xbox One and 5 million for Xbox 360.

These Xbox Series X | S sales data is fantastic, especially due to the shortage of consoles that have existed since they arrived on the market. There is no doubt that, contrary to what happened the past generation, Microsoft will wage war on the sales of its next-generation consoles.