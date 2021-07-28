Xbox Series X / S They have been on the market for about seven months now, and although not many people have been able to enjoy the benefits of the new generation because of the resellers, those in Redmond have managed to maintain a fairly stable income. In fact, the launch of the Xbox Series X / S It was the best launch of an Xbox console, managing to sell more units during the first month than any of its past versions. Now, we know that the benefits have not diminished, and the Xbox Series X / S have been crowned as the consoles that have sold the most in history Of the brand.

The information was revealed by Tom warren through your official account Twitter, who in turn obtained it from the quarterly earnings call that kept the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, recently. Warren paraphrases Nadella in his tweet, who offered the following statements: “We are all involved in the games. The Xbox Series S and X are our fastest-selling consoles in history, with more consoles sold since launch than any previous generation.«. So yes, Xbox Series X and S have managed to overshadow in terms of sales to his older sisters, reaching higher figures at this point in the life cycle of each, respectively.

At this point in your life, Xbox One had managed to sell up to 5.5 million units worldwide, and although we do not have an official figure from Microsoft, the statements assure that the figures for the Xbox Series X and S exceed this amount. Of course, we don’t know how much belongs to each one, but Xbox seems to be adding the sales of both versions equally.