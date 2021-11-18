It is not a secret for anyone that the start of sales of the new Xbox Series X | S consoles has been a success for Microsoft, where they have commented that they have been the most successful consoles in the entire history of the company. As a result of the above, Xbox Series X | S have sold more than 6.7 million units as of the end of September 2021, causing good expectations by analysts for 2022.

Through a report released by the director of gaming research from Ampere Analysis, Piers Harding-Rolls, has detailed the sales of both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the latter being the one that has had the most sales in “key markets”. Although this data is not Microsoft’s official data, Harding-Rolls has been based on estimates of worldwide sales data according to various markets, being corroborated by GamesIndustry.

As the report details, until the end of September, Xbox Series X | S have sold more than 6.7 million units worldwide, of which 1.36 million units were sold in the third quarter (July-September). Together, it has been specified that Xbox Series S has outsold its older sister, due to the fact of being more accessible for some markets, together with the fact of being strong in sales of digital games by Xbox. In this sense, Microsoft takes advantage against Sony, where digital sales are higher in the American company.

Undoubtedly, interesting data that comes from analysts, which provide an interesting reference to take into account of how Microsoft is doing with its new generation consoles. The Sisters Series have had a huge and successful launch, despite the chip shortage that threatens the industry to this day, whose future everyone hopes will be much less chaotic than this year.

