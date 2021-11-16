Gucci, in collaboration with Microsoft, announced the launch of a custom Xbox Series X. Go breaking the pig because it is a little expensive. You have all the details in this note.

Many people are interested in being fashionable: wearing good perfume, dressing well, having a stylish haircut, and a good console. Yes, console, you read that right. This is because Gucci, one of the most prestigious fashion brands in the world carried out a collaboration with Microsoft.

If you thought that the Italian brand had already helped the virtual world a lot by creating virtual shoes, what you are going to see next will surprise you. It is about the creation of an Xbox model designed by Gucci.

Through its website, Gucci presented an exclusive model of the Xbox Series X that is designed with a laser cut monogram, giving a GG pattern. This is due both to the initials of Guccio gucci, as well as the expression “Good game”Used in the gamer world.

Like everything that is from Gucci, this Xbox has to be priced within the reach of few, since it will cost $ 10,000 euros. This price could be understood if we consider that there are only 100 existing models of the console. It could also be understood if the design was better, but it is not the case.

Although calm, if you are thinking of spending those 10 thousand euros that you have saved, we anticipate that you are not only going to have the console. With the purchase of the Gucci Xbox Series X, you will also have a Gucci suitcase to carry the console, as well as two fashionable Xbox joysticks. Finally, you will also get a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, although it is not clear how many months What a deal!

The Xbox Gucci will be available from November 17 on the brand’s website, where you will also find more information.

