We are in the time of Black Friday, and therefore, many people are taking advantage of these dates of maximum sales to get a lot of things (such as video games, televisions, or consoles, for example). And this last section is what brings us here today, since apparently, thanks to some analysis done, Xbox Series S was the most popular console on Black Friday.

This information comes to us from Adobe’s Digital Economy Index (via Business Insider) where we can see that the “smaller” Xbox console has been the most popular during Black Friday, surpassing its older sister, and the competition (PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED). Adobe has obtained this data by analyzing 1 trillion visits in different stores, and they have seen the pattern that S series has been the most popular console among buyers (It also helps that there is not so much stock of the other consoles).

Supreme Xbox Series S slump on Black Friday

This ends with many discussions that continued to exist since the departure of the new generation, where many users assured that the console was going to be a real failure. Not only has it not failed, but it is also reporting incredible benefits to Xbox, and that none of us imagined.