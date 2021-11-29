We’re still hungover from Black Friday, but don’t miss out on the Cyber ​​Monday deals. It is an extension of this sales period where you can find video games and consoles at a good price. In this case, Mediamarkt maintains the discount on console Xbox Series S for 269 euros, one difference of 30 euros with respect to its price without discount. And that’s not all because to celebrate Cyber ​​Monday there is a special promotion with 20 euros as a gift.

Xbox Series S is the smallest console of Microsoft’s history and totally digital. This makes it perfect for all subscribers to Xbox Game Pass who enjoy a bookstore with dozens of games Without aditional costs. This console is priced at 299 euros, but in Mediamarkt it is available for 269 euros. It is the historical minimum of this product and with the purchase of 200 euros they give you an additional 20 euros. This is due to a promotion for Cyber ​​Monday that gives away 10 euros for every 100 euros that you spend.

A few days ago, the price of Xbox Series S has dropped to historical lows. However, we remind you that this console it does not have a disc player, so it does not support physical format games.

The console includes an Xbox controller, but you can spend the 20 euros as a gift to buy another controller to play with friends. Xbox Series S has a great variety of video games thanks to its backward compatibility that allows you to play Xbox One titles. Therefore, the console has a irresistible price on this Cyber ​​Monday. Take advantage of this offer before they are sold out!