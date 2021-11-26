We already commented yesterday on the possibility of buy the Xbox Series S at a price of heart attack, for 269 euros. But it is not the only option we have to get hold of Microsoft’s next-generation console.

There is also available with some packs that make it a very interesting purchase, some including games, and even with an additional controller included.

Offer Xbox Series S Next-gen performance on the smallest Xbox ever

Xbox Velocity Architecture, powered by a custom SSD, works in conjunction with the …

And, although you can buy it alone and then download games from the store or play with Game Pass, you can also choose to purchase it with a game download code already included.

For example, you can get the Xbox Series S with the Forza Horizon 4 for only 289 euros. Another option is to bet on going to one of the safe bets, and ideally if you like the beautiful game, such as the Xbox Series with FIFA 22 for 325 euros.

Of course, one of the things that we miss the most when acquiring a new console is a second controller to play with friends and family that we invite, especially at the beginning, when we most share games with our friends. There is a pack that includes the Xbox Series S, which already includes a first controller, and that comes with an additional controller, being the powerful Microsoft model. The price of this pack stays at 325 euros.

The perfect present

If you were considering making a gift to a video game fan who has not yet passed to the new generation, with the Xbox Series S you have a great option. Right now it is one of the most versatile consoles on the market, and you can hardly be better than giving away an Xbox Series S.

Why buy the Xbox Series S right now?

There are several reasons to buy this Xbox Series S that you may not have stopped to think about. It is true that many have noticed this console in the wake of the supply problems of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. But it is a great buy for many reasons.

It does not have a disc player, but we are going on the path of forgetting about the physical format. Today we already install many games on the console even though we bought the disc. In the end, the disc is an “obstacle” to being able to play, because in no case can we put the disc in the console and start playing.

In second place, the future is based on streaming gaming, or at least the subscription game mode, where Game Pass offers us almost 200 high-quality titles at a really affordable price. You pay for a month, you play, and if later you want to stop playing for a while, you stop paying. As simple as that.

In terms of power, This Xbox Series S has several of the technological improvements that come with the new generation in terms of processor and memory. The main difference lies in the resolution. The Xbox Series S is designed to play in Full HD. Of course, a 4K monitor at 120 fps has a very high price. If you don’t have it and don’t plan to buy it, why make the big investment in a superior console? You can settle for playing in Full HD at 120Hz, probably a better option than playing in 4K at 60fps.

And finally, let’s talk about the durability. One has already seen the great problems that develop the first powerful versions of the new generation. We all remember the “red ring of death” on the Xbox 360, or the “yellow light of death” on the PS3. Actually there is no mystery. A lot of power in a small console, without having tried it too much, and withstanding high temperatures. Both failed especially after the two-year warranty.

Prefer to a simpler version is not crazy, and more at a price like that. It is the best way to move to the new generation of consolesOn top of that, if one day you want to evolve to a superior model, you will not have lost a lot of money to sell this console, and you will be able to make the investment.

