Since the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were announced, there have been many conversations among users about whether the Xbox Series S, even being a much cheaper machine than its older sister, would ultimately weigh on the power of the new generation, by being less powerful. that Series X. And not only do users ask this, since Xbox Series S is an ambivalent piece of hardware, according to the developer behind Blacktail.

These statements come from an interview in the middle Gamingbolt, where the CEO of THE PARASIGHT studio states that Xbox Series S is an ambivalent piece of hardware, as It is a much cheaper console than Xbox Series X or PS5, but also everyone is very sensitive thinking that in the end, it will be a burden for the new generation.

With this console, Microsoft aims to reach 1440p / 60fps, and for now it is achieving it. We just have to wait for the new generation to start to get muscle, and there we can see the true potential of Series S.