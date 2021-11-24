Xbox sends gifts to celebrate its 20th anniversary

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of Xbox, and during the last months we have seen a series of events and proposals that celebrate this milestone. Now, the company has gone one step further as they have started sending gifts to their fans.

In recent days, several Xbox users have shared on social networks a couple of gifts that the company sent them to celebrate the Fan Fest. Here we can see a special edition Elite control, as well as a code to enjoy Game Pass and a commemorative crystal that includes the user’s name.

35 Years of Life, 20 dedicating it to Xbox and what better celebration than a surprise gift with an ice cube with the Gamertag! Thank you @XboxMexico @xbox #XboxFanFest #giftfromxbox pic.twitter.com/GezGYdw4n7 – Gabriel Cruz (@chokochokorito) November 24, 2021

I’m in total disbelief. I got an amazing package from #xboxfanfest! What a beautiful #giftfromxbox! I teared up and reminisced the days of old and ironically I’m playing Halo CE, my first xbox game. @aarongreenberg @ XboxP3 @majornelson @Xbox you have a fan for life. Thank you 🥲 pic.twitter.com/3gxY7ldfkI – Chris Weaver (@chrisbweaver) November 21, 2021

This is something that is happening internationally. However, don’t expect the anniversary package to arrive at your home without prior notice. This is a gift that is intended for those who signed up for the Xbox Fan Fest. Without a doubt, a great detail for the fans.

On related topics, Reggie Fils-Aimé moderated an Xbox 20th Anniversary event. Similarly, these are the Games With Gold games for December.

Xbox is one of the companies that best treats their fans. Not only is Game Pass a service that many people love, but these types of initiatives show that the company will always have gamers in mind, especially in these types of celebrations.

Via: Xbox