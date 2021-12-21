Xbox reveals the origin of the three red rings

Although the time of Xbox 360 long gone, the infamous three red rings of death continue to haunt this company’s legacy. Thus, during the fifth episode of Power On: The Story of Xbox, the documentary series of this company, the managers of that moment have finally clarified what was causing this gigantic problem.

According to Leo Del Castillo, a member of the Xbox engineering team, this problem happened when the connectors of an internal component of the console were breaking due to sudden changes in temperature. For his part, Todd Holmdahl, Xbox hardware chief at the time, pointed out that this was mainly due to the Xbox 360 being turned on and off constantly.

As you may recall, this prompted Xbox to launch a strong repair campaign. As a result, explains Peter Moore, who at the time was the head of the company, this initiative cost the company $ 1,150 million, something that was close to putting an end to the brand.

Fortunately, with the arrival of the Xbox 360 Slim, these problems almost completely disappeared, but this was five years after the arrival of the original model. In related topics, there are already official posters of the Red Ring of Death. Similarly, these are the titles that have been added to Xbox Game Pass.

Editor’s Note:

This was one of the most difficult times in Xbox history, as it put the company’s position in this industry to the test. If they had failed, perhaps at the moment we would not be talking about Xbox, and the medium would have been very different.

Via: Power On