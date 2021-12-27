The Xbox Twitter account in the UK recently posted a series of photos showing woven garments appropriate for the season, not for gamers but for controllers.

Xbox’s presence on Twitter has earned a reputation for being somewhat cheeky and fun, especially after the introduction of the Xbox Series X, which was the subject of frequent comparisons to a refrigerator. As a result, Xbox was involved in the joke and released an actual Xbox Series X mini-fridge last year.

Now, Xbox UK released some accessories for the console controls, and they are perfect for the current winter season. The photos in the tweet show an adorable gray, white and green beanie with matching gloves, but not to be used by humans, but by Xbox controllers. The last photo in the series even shows a person, themselves without gloves, holding said remote. The whole of the control is certainly a fun and lovable sight; although also an impractical investment, but the tweet does not seem to suggest that the set of knitted garments is actually for sale.

Although the tweet should not be taken seriously, fans did comment on their wish to purchase the hat and glove set for the Xbox controller, which is certainly impractical. One user simply wrote, “I wish you could really buy this. It looks adorable,” while another commented more elaborately on an animated GIF of Fry from Futurama pulling out a wad of bills and exclaiming, “Shut up and take my money! ! “. There are plenty of controller and console accessories that lack practical utility, but enhance the gaming experience.

Playing in the comfortable warmth indoors is a wonderful way to pass the time during winter; And thanks to this tweet from Xbox UK, now Xbox controllers can also be comfortable and cozy. While this product appears not to be for sale, those talented enough to crochet game accessories will probably have an easy time creating a similar (or identical) outfit. Some players are incredibly talented at crafts, and some crochet their favorite characters from the game, like the ones from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so it might be a doable task for some.