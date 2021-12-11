In the early morning of today at the gala of The Game Awards 2021 Microsoft has made the leap to change the name of its payment service for PC to name it PC Game Pass. In addition, the official profiles of Xbox Game Pass for PC on social media They have also changed the name, thus confirming this renaming. Now they have simply been called PC Game Pass as the title of the service. Also, in addition to the change of branding they offered news of the Xbox ecosystem.

We might ask GaTa and Dave to work for us full-time #PCGamePass @lildickytweets Thanks for crashing the meeting @ 100thieves pic.twitter.com/lqabEHvm4y – PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) December 10, 2021

The analyst Piers Harding-Rolls He was a bit confused with this event on his official Twitter account: I thought this was a joke, but no. It makes sense to lose the Xbox for PC users, but it still has Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes PC titles and is available to PC users ». In addition, he commented that “it is a awkward and confusing name for pure PC users ”, as it dispels the idea that both services disappear to favor Ultimate.

Despite this criticism, the name change does not affect the content of the service, as it continues to offer a catalog of more than 100 high-quality games for PC. This difference, on the other hand, could be an incentive for computer users, who they refuse to buy the console, use the service as something exclusive to your system. At the gala, the company announced News coming to PC Game Pass. Titles like Total War: WARHAMMER III, Redfall, A Plague Tale: Requiem or Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator are the ones selected to land on this service. And later you can also enjoy Pigeon Simulator, Trek to Yomi and Sniper Elite 5.

Regarding popularity, in 2019 Microsoft began making special packages that contained Xbox Live Gold with Xbox Game Pass, which were made up of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – which currently costs $ 14.99 – and would also include Project xCloud. Additionally, the Xbox Live Gold service stopped selling 12-month subscriptions, so it is speculated that the life of the service will not last long or could be repackaged.

Keep in mind that many of the services on-line of titles such as Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, Fornite or Call of the Dury Warzone, required Xbox Live Gold despite being free on other platforms. What produces dissatisfaction on the part of users who want to use their consoles but do not want to pay an addition that in others is completely free of expenses.