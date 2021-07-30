As many know, the expansion of the maximum capacity in the new generation consoles of Microsoft Xbox Series X | S is done through an external SSD, as if it were a pendrive. Following this, Xbox recalled from its social networks how easy it is to expand the SSD unlike the confusing process of PS5, That was explained yesterday and that left more than one confused.

According to the portal Windows CentralSony yesterday showed its process to expand the maximum memory capacity of the PS5, resulting among many as too confusing for the average user. In addition to meeting a series of requirements to be able to buy an external SSD and be compatible with the Sony console, this process it does not guarantee that it will actually be successful and work.

Xbox remembers how easy it is to expand the SSD as opposed to the confusing process of PS5

$ 200 for a custom, proprietary expandable 1TB SSD. And was available the day #Xbox Series X | S launched. Continues to show the absolute wizardry our engineering and design teams + partners @Seagate put into the Xbox consoles🙌 https://t.co/cdvdnqNNRE – Josh Munsee (@joshmunsee) July 29, 2021

After just a few months, GTA V leaves Xbox Game Pass again

The portal details that (translated): “Sony cannot guarantee that all M.2 SSD devices that meet the specifications described will work with its console, and assumes no responsibility for the selection, performance, or use of third-party products.” This is given, since by accepting any third-party manufacturer with their SSDs, they could have compatibility problems between the hardware and software, which will trigger a partial functioning of the SSD.

According to all this, it is that several users came out to compare and defend the Xbox system, which although it is not the cheapest in the world, it is the safest. The above, because Seagate SSD cards are exclusively made for Xbox, in addition to having an operation as easy and direct as connecting a pendrive.

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X | S, 1TB, NVMe Solid State Drive (STJR1000400) PROBLEM-FREE PLAYABILITY: Card designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X games from the internal SSD or expansion card without compromising graphics, latency, load time, or frame rate

HIGH CAPACITY: 1 TB of storage to increase the overall capacity of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S; thanks to it, you can collect thousands of games on four generations of Xbox without compromising performance

EXCLUSIVE FOR XBOX: The storage expansion card compatible with the Xbox Velocity architecture, which provides faster load times, richer environments and a more immersive gaming experience

Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.