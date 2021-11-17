During Xbox 20 Years Celebration Event It was announced, in addition to the arrival of the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, that the company was going to add over 76 Xbox and Xbox 360 games to its backward compatible catalog with Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Also, continuing with the good news, it was also said that all those titles will have resolution improvements and auto HDR, and in several cases they will use FPS Boost. In fact, this function will also be added to games that are already included in the catalog of backward compatible titles.

Microsoft adds more than 70 Xbox and Xbox 360 games to its catalog backward compatible with Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

Here is a link that will allow you to know the more than 70 games that have been added to the backward compatibility program available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Now, there is also bad news regarding this, as it was also confirmed that this will be the last batch of games to be added to the list. This, as they point out from the own Microsoft, it is because legal and licensing restrictions prevent them from joining more games.

“While we continue to focus on preserving and enhancing the art form of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalog of the past due to licensing, legal and technical restrictions. Thank you for being part of this journey with us », this is what has written Xbox in the post published on his blog, where they also talk about the games they have added to the catalog.

These 76 games added to the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One backward compatible catalog will be the last to arrive

That said, and luckily, we have the consolation of having today a large catalog of games from the first Xbox and 360 that are backwards compatible with the company’s most current consoles, such as Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. In the meantime, we now have many more to add to the list, and among them, we can find titles such as The Max Payne Trilogy, The First Nier, Skate 2 and many others that you can see in the link that we have left you above.