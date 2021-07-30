After learning that the first technical preview of the multiplayer of Halo Infinite is coming soon, we knew Halo Infinite was close, but we never imagined that it would be so much. A new Xbox Mexico post reportedly revealed «possibly» Halo Infinite release date, and it has been thanks to the collaboration of the company with Krispy Kreme.

In a recent post by Xbox Mexico on Twitter, we see how the company promotes its collaboration with Krispy Kreme, the famous donut chain. In the image we can see that the company urges us to start the festivities now, instead of “waiting for November”. In the case of a real leak, it will fit perfectly with rumors that Halo Infinite will be released in the fall, although according to Phil Spencer, the game does not have a definite release date yet.

Why wait for November if we can start the festivities now? Xbox Mexico and @MexKrispyKreme We celebrate 20 years of the Master Chief with a special edition Halo Infinite donut. Available July 30. #TuesdayHalo #AnInfinite Craving pic.twitter.com/VYUPrn5oaS – Xbox Mexico (@XboxMexico) July 28, 2021

If you are from Mexico and want to enjoy this promotion of Halo Infinite and Krispy Kreme, you know that will be available from July 30, and you can take advantage of it until September 30. The promotion includes a donut for celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Halo franchise, and will arrive under the name of «Infinite Donut«. In the image we can see the cake covered in cream that at first glance aim to be chocolate, adorned with a potentially edible image of the Master Chief’s Mark VI armor.

Halo Infinite will be launched in Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC. The game, as we have said before, will enjoy the crossplay and crossprogression functions, so that you can play wherever and whenever you want. We do not know if this promotion of Krispy Kreme will extend to other regions besides Mexico, but so far it seems not. Nevertheless, Krispy Kreme and Xbox have teamed up in the UK, and they show us some fun Xbox donuts.