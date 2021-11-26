Xbox has been getting some incredible numbers for some years now, either thanks to Game Pass, or the fantastic Xbox Series X | S, which aside from the shortage of consoles that currently exist, are working wonderfully. And all this is thanks to an incredible hard work that has been done from the same company, listening to the feedback of the users and, little by little, improving all possible aspects. Now, it seems that Xbox makes it a priority to improve screen capture and gameplay on its consoles.

Thanks to a podcast that has been published on the YouTube channel of Iron lords, we have learned from the hand of Jason Ronald, a key figure within Xbox, who the company will prioritize screenshots and gameplay in the near future, since in 2021 they did not work as thoroughly as they should, and for the year that comes, it is one thing that they are very clear about.

We are very happy that Xbox continues to listen to fans and want to maximize the comfort of the Xbox ecosystem that they have been creating for several years, and which is giving many successes. Hopefully in a few months we can see those improvements that they talk about, and we can more easily share our experiences.