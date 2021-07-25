Xbox leaks Assassin's Creed: Valhalla release date

If in the past numerous details of The Siege of Paris, the second narrative expansion of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, the Xbox store has now advanced the release date of this DLC, which would hit the market next August 5. Although a premiere scheduled for the month of November was initially expected, Ubisoft advanced its launch until this summer, until now knowing its imminent arrival.

🏰 #AssassinsCreedValhalla‘s second DLC will be released on August 5th! 🙏 Thanks to our fan Lorenzo for sending us the pic!#AssassinsCreed #Valhalla #SiegeOfParis pic.twitter.com/CbMxOoHTWs – CriptAssassINI (@CriptAssassini) July 22, 2021

In The Siege of Paris, players will be able to recreate the most ambitious battle in the history of the Vikings featuring key historical figures from war-torn France. During this key moment in history, assassins will be able to infiltrate the fortified city of Paris and the Seine River under prolonged siege, uncover enemy secrets, and form strategic alliances to safeguard the future of your clan.

Synopsis of The Siege of Paris

To the south, the Kingdom of France has unified around a king for the first time in hundreds of years. Carlos III the Fat, Charlemagne’s grandson, is now facing a war against Nordics in France. England could be next, Ravensthorpe must make allies in France to avoid the threat of war, but a visitor arrives at the Ravensthorpe docks to start the adventure.

Although The Siege of Paris seemed to be the end of the big news in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Ubisoft announced last E3 that the game will receive more expansions throughout the year 2022, thus making it clear that there is no new Assassin’s Creed installment on the way in the short term and Valhalla will be the main protagonist in the coming months. Likewise, the Discovery Tour of Valhalla was also coming true.