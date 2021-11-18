The NFTs (Non Fungible Token) They exploded this year after their potential as digital art pieces was seen, so that little by little we saw internet and entertainment personalities turning to them for business.

Many see in NFTs a novel edge of capital circulation, but Phil Spencer, leader of Xbox, does not have the best opinion about them and referred that they are a questionable way of speculation.

Let us remember that NFTs are data units linked to any digital creation – such as images, music and even in-game content– that can be sold to a certain person, while the ownership is verified on blockchain technology.

In an interview with Axios via VGCSpencer said he was concerned about this trend and argued that, in addition to being speculation, it stems from exploitation and not entertainment purposes.

“What I have to say today about NFTs is that I think right now there is a lot of speculation and experimentation and that some of the creations that I see today feel more exploitative that linked to entertainment “, said.

It is important to remember that NFTs are reaching the gaming spectrum with force, and there they are as a sample Sega and their own NFTs and Ubisoft with his concern to develop titles under this system.

As well collects the newspaper The Spanish, Electronic Arts is even convinced that in the future there will be in boom from NFTs linked to video games.

It should be remembered that the L’Atelier BNP firm carried out a study whose conclusions included that NFTs are a trend that is going up, without it being possible to see different edges of their future. ‘It will continue to grow although it is not a trend in which we see millionaires yet’, he remarked.

BNP projected that at the close of 2021 the value of the NFT’s would be in a market of $ 250 million.