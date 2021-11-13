Xbox Series X and Gucci will launch a special console to mark 20 years of Xbox and 100 years of Gucci.

The console will be limited to 100 units and will be sold worldwide at a price of $ 10,000.

In Mexico, gamers who wish to acquire it will have to pay around 200 thousand pesos. Will it be worth buying?

Xbox Series X and Gucci have teamed up to launch a special edition in celebration of 20 years of Xbox and 100 years of Gucci.

According to the information that has been leaked, this launch is limited to 100 units and will begin to be sold from next November 17 throughout the world, including Mexico.

We are talking about two of the companies that have marked the most references in their own niche; Xbox, on the one hand, is one of the favorite consoles of gamers, although it is still below Play Station.

Last year, both Sony and Microsoft presented their new consoles, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, the Japanese company being the one that has earned the most in this time.

However, that does not seem to affect Microsoft so much, since its console has had an important response among users.

Now, on the occasion of its 20 years, the company has decided to join with Gucci, one of the most recognized brands and influencers in the world of fashion.

This is also because Gucci is also celebrating 100 years of history, reason enough for the two to come together to put together a special console with which they hope to conquer users.

However, this console will have a price of 10 thousand dollars, which in Mexican pesos translates to 205 thousand pesos; that is to say, that gamer who wants to get his console Xbox Series X Gucci version will have to pay more than 200 thousand pesos.

As we already mentioned, only 100 units of this console will be sold and they will be for sale at the Palacio de Hierro in Moliere Polanco.

“The project speaks of Gucci’s search for new cultural areas to explore, always with the aim of fostering the promotion of character and self-expression. For fans of video games, enthusiasts and fans, this exclusive console and its carrying case are a collectible and eclectic set, with nods to the past, present and future, “said the fashion company in a statement.

Undoubtedly, for Gucci it is a way to get closer to the new generations, since in recent years young people are the ones who have set the tone in various areas of society.

Now, the question is whether users will want or be able to pay more than 200 thousand pesos for a console that, to tell the truth, does not change anything in terms of its software, but only in its design.

Of course, it is a collector’s edition that, thought for the future, may have a much greater value. In that sense, it can be said that it is a kind of long-term investment: an investment, of course, of about 200 thousand pesos.

