Xbox is giving away subscriptions to Crunchyroll

Have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate It not only allows us to enjoy hundreds of games on consoles and PC, but it also offers a number of benefits. We’ve seen a collaboration with Disney + in the past, and A partnership with Crunchyroll was announced today.

Through a statement, it has been revealed that all users who have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account, they will have the opportunity to enjoy a 75-day subscription to Crunchyroll completely free. This is an offer not to be missed.

However, there are a number of rules that must be followed. To get started, this promotion is only valid for those with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and not for those with normal service. Similarly, This offer will be available until February 8, 2022. Lastly, if you already have an active Crunchyroll Premium account, you won’t be able to redeem the 75 free days.

So you know, don’t miss out on this opportunity and Get your more than two months of free anime by entering the Perks section in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate area. In related topics, Forza Horizon 5 it already exceeds one million players. Similarly, these are the anime premieres on Netflix for 2022.

Via: Xbox