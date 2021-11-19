Activision Blizzard has not started the week in the best possible way. If a couple of days ago information began to come out regarding the company’s CEO’s knowledge of acts of sexual harassment that existed within the workforce, now it has been known that Xbox is evaluating its relationship with Activision.

The information, coming from some emails to which you have had access Bloomberg, ensures that Phil Spencer, boss of the Xbox section within Microsoft, has ensured that, as a company, Xbox is evaluating its relationship with Activision in light of the recent controversy.

The email has been sent to Xbox staff, ensuring that both Spencer and the leadership team are “Disturbed and deeply concerned by the horrible events and actions” that are currently taking place at Activision Blizzard.

In this way, Phil Spencer joins the criticism that is having from the industry itself to the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, just as Jim Ryan, head of PlayStation, also did a few hours ago, where he informed his workers that they were “Discouraged and frankly stunned to read that not enough has been done to address a deeply ingrained culture of discrimination and harassment”.

Nevertheless, Spencer assured that he will take action, so now we will have to wait and see what is decided from the Redmond offices regarding Activison Blizzard.