The current situation at Activision Blizzard is no longer just a concern of the workers, but the great executives of this industry have expressed their concerns with the way in which this company is being managed. Yesterday Jim Ryan, CEO of SIE, spoke about it, and now Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, has joined the conversation.

According to Bloomberg, Spencer sent an email to his employees stating that he and the rest of the Xbox executives are “disturbed and deeply concerned by the horrible events and actions,” and they are “evaluating all aspects of the relationship” with Activision Blizzard.

Let us remember that during the last days, the company behind World of warcraft and Call of Duty has been embroiled in a new round of controversies related to bullying and inappropriate behavior. On this occasion, Bobby Kotick, CEO of this company, is in the eye of the hurricane, This after a report revealed that the manager was aware of the situation in his company, and it has been noted that he also participated in these events.

In response to these events, Activision Blizzard workers, as well as various investor groups, have demanded the resignation of Bobby Kotick. Along with Spencer, Jim Ryan, CEO of SIE, mentioned that he feels “discouraged and frankly stunned” by these events.

For his part, Kotick has denied these allegations, and the company’s board of directors supports its CEO. Currently, there is no clear resolution to this conflict, but this does not look good for the executive. In related topics, it has been revealed why Jennifer Oneal left her position as co-director of Blizzard. Similarly, this is what Ryan mentioned about it.

When you talk about reevaluating relationships, it means things are getting worse. While the likelihood of Xbox ending its relationship with Activision Blizzard is small, this should be a red flag for Kotick and the rest of the executives.

Via: Bloomberg