Xbox is already selling a poster of the "Red Ring of Death"

Do you remember the infamous “Red Ring of Death “? Well Microsoft Also, as well as the thousands of users who were affected by this terrible error that basically left your Xbox 360. In case you are over it, then you may want to purchase this new official poster that he himself Microsoft has put up for sale.

A few days ago it was released Power On, documentary series that explains the origins of the brand Xbox. Of course, this documentary also touches on the subject of Red Ring of Death, and to “celebrate” the occasion, if we can say so, Microsoft has released a new poster that you can see below:

This new poster can be yours for $ 24.99 and yes, there are international shipping. This is actually one of seven posters celebrating the launch of Power On, and then we leave you a gallery with all the others:

Editor’s note: Good thing Microsoft is acknowledging some of the most infamous moments in Xbox history. After all, it was these moments that helped define the future of the brand and it is clear that the Redmond firm learned from its mistakes. Proof of this is the generation of the Xbox Series X | S, which has been one of the most successful in the history of the company.

Via: Xbox