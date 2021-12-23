If correct, it would be the second month in a row that it filters the games with Gold correctly.

As happened yesterday with the PS Plus games of the month of January, the games that could be part of the January Gold games on Xbox consoles. As usual, four sets, two of them for Xbox 360, which would arrive in a phased manner over the next month and would also be compatible with the new generation of Xbox Series X | S consoles.

In fact, this leak comes from Billbil-kun, through Dealabs, from the same person who advanced and matched the December Gold games and the September, October and December PS Plus games. The games with Gold in January 2022 would be as follows:

Aground (from January 16 to February 16)

NeuroVoider (January 1-31)

Radiant Silvergun (Jan 1-15)

Space Invaders Infinity Gene (Jan 16-31)

If this selection is confirmed, not that it’s a great month for Xbox Live Gold users Expect great games on this service, a dynamic that has been repeated for several months now. Since the appearance of Xbox Game Pass and its huge catalog of games that is renewed twice a month, games with Gold have gone into the background and each month seem to lose relevance, but the service is maintained for those who do not have Xbox Game Pass . This second half of December, Xbox Game Pass has added more than nine games to its catalog.

This is the value of the games that Xbox Game Pass has offered in 2021

We will still have to wait a few days for Xbox to officially confirm the January Gold games, but looking at the trajectory of this leaker, it is possible that it has been right again. Remember that you can still download some of the games with Gold for December for free until the next day 31. We will see that Xbox has prepared for the month of January.

