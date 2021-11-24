Xbox games that will be free in December 2021

If you are a user of Xbox, you must know well the advantages of having the membership Xbox Live Gold, because in addition to having access to online multiplayer and exclusive discounts, there are also free games that arrive by season.

In that sense, December 2021 will have a new block of games that you can enjoy without worrying about spending a single penny (except for the Gold fee).

1. Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition

It is a construction and management simulator in which users can establish dynasties that extend from the colonial era to the 21st century. They can also build the infrastructure of their cities, plan trade routes and get hold of new technologies.

You can download it from December 16, 2021 to the January 15, 2022 on Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One.

2. The Escapists 2

In this strategy and role-playing title, users are put in command of an inmate who must follow routines in a prison while completing quests and looking for the opportunity to escape from prison. It has a local or online cooperative so that two players can support each other in this escape, and a competitive one so that four players can see who escapes first.

You can download it from December 1 to 31 on Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One.

3. Orcs Must Die!

It is a tower defense proposal that, unlike what is usually seen in the genre, places users in a third person perspective to defend 24 fortresses from hordes of enemies.

You can download it from December 1 to 15 via backward compatibility.

4. Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet

It is a combination of shooter and puzzle that resulted from the collaboration between animator Michel Gangė and game designer Joe Olsen.

You can download it from December 16 to 31 via backward compatibility.