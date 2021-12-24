It’s almost Christmas, a special day to spend in the company of our loved ones doing what we love the most, and for some people that means playing video games. For that reason, we decided to present some of the best video games to play as a couple available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Also, most of these games are available on the Xbox Game Pass service.

It Takes Two from Hazelight Studios was the winner of the game of the year at The Game Awards 2021, so the best game to spend Christmas playing as a couple was also the best it offered us this year. It Takes Two is a third-person adventure game with a cooperative approach, where we control a couple who are thinking of divorcing but are forced to work as a team and fix their communication. However, It Takes Two requires a certain skill to complete.

Morkredd is another cooperative game for two that presents us with a little lovecraftian adventure of cosmic terrors with super easy control. Morkredd can be played by anyone, even if they don’t have much experience in video games, since you only need a lever to control your character. Additionally, it is possible to play Morkredd with a single controller, with each player in charge of a lever.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is the definitive version of this indie cuisine proposal, which could well be considered the best multiplayer co-op video game. This version offers the content of both games with all the DLC, with graphics and gameplay improved to offer a package loaded with content. Although it can be played alone, Overcooked! It is designed to be played in company. Overcooked! 2 is available on Xbox Game Pass.

Human Fall Flat is a physics-based game with characters that move like rag dolls, with gameplay focused on solving puzzles in 3D spaces. Human Fall Flat has a cooperative mode for two that is super fun for a couple, because the game’s physics guarantee crazy situations that cause a lot of laughs. Human Fall Flat is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

These are some of the best cooperative video games ideal to play as a couple, Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S with Xbox Game Pass.